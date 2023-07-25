Visiting restrictions reintroduced at University Hospital Kerry amid spike in covid admissions 

Visiting restrictions have been reintroduced at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) following a "significantly increased number" of covid-19 cases and emergency presentations.

UHK management implemented the restrictions with immediate effect on Monday evening.

"Our priority is to keep you and your loved ones safe, thus University Hospital Kerry has taken the decision to put in place measures to ensure that visiting takes place on as safe a basis as is possible," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

UHK management said mask wearing and full hand hygiene would now apply to all visitors to UHK.

Non-covid positive patients on general hospital wards will be limited to one visit per patient per day, with timings to be agreed with the visiting co-ordinator.

Visitations outside designated times will be permitted only on compassionate grounds, the hospital said.

On maternity wards, accompanying partner arrangements remain unchanged.

"Supportive persons can attend antenatal appointments and labour," a UHK spokesperson said. "Children can visit only on compassionate grounds."

The hospital also said visiting "will not be permitted for patients who have tested positive for covid-19, except on compassionate grounds".

Any visitors to UHK will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) during their visit.

"We understand that these measures may be difficult for families, but please know that our priority is the safety and wellbeing of your loved ones and our dedicated staff at UHK," the spokesperson added.

"We sincerely thank you in advance for your cooperation with these arrangements. Let's work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone at UHK."