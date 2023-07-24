Dingle pub refused retention permission for beer garden

A beer garden at the back of a pub in the centre of Dingle has been refused retention permission by An Bord Pleanála, upholding a Kerry County Council decision.

The refusal by An Bord Pleanála is the second in recent weeks where residential amenities in Dingle have been given priority over commercial, with a change of use from dwelling to holiday let in a residential estate also turned down.

Residents near Bob Griffin's Pub at Strand St, Dingle, complained of noise and late-night disturbance emanating from the unauthorised beer garden.

Kerry County Council had refused permission for the retention of the structure, and the owner EHD Ltd, care of Hughes Planning and Development Consultants, appealed.

The site is zoned town centre but the local area plan also seeks to prioritise residential development, the senior planning inspector noted in her report.

Planning consultants, on behalf of the applicant, argued a beer garden was "entirely appropriate" to the changing character of Dingle, a tourist town. The pub has existed since 1937. Since, Dingle had grown into a major tourist attraction.

The outdoor use was also in line with Government encouragement of outdoor gatherings over the past few years, the consultants argued.

However, a large number of nearby residents, including ice swimmer and Guinness World Record holder Nuala Moore, said the use of the premises incorporating a 400sq m beer garden had made their lives a "living hell" since 2019.

They said the regular presence of hen and stag parties prompted the organisation of 1am patrols by residents.

'Disturbances'

Elderly people and family homes with children had to put up with noise and disturbances including "singing, screeching, shouting, amplified music and sports over prolonged periods... together with outdoor spot lighting and verbal abuse". Gardaí had to be called at times.

The board ruled in line with its inspector, refusing permission for the beer garden. Retention has been granted for other developments at Bob Griffin’s Bar, including an extension with toilets.

The decision is the second by An Bord Pleanála where concerns for residents have been given priority over commercial in Dingle town.

The previous permission for a mid-terraced house at Marian Park, Dingle, for use as short-term letting was refused.

Short-term letting in a residential area would generate additional noise and disturbance and a need for additional car parking, the council had said.

The board ruled in line with the council refusing permission. It noted that in Dingle "more than one-third of all dwelling units" are holiday or second homes and that the local area plan 2021-2027 sought to ensure affordable homes to retain permanent residents.