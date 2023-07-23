Residents' black card for Douglas GAA club's new access road plan

Over 40 submissions have been made against a Cork City GAA club’s planning application for a new pitch and an access road which has been described as a Trojan horse designed to open up adjoining private land for development.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle, described the planning application from Douglas Hurling and Football Club as “the most cynical use of the planning system in Cork since the demolition of The Sextant bar”.

Mr Boyle made his comments after meeting residents who are opposed to the development of the access road off Inchvale Road to the rear of the existing club.

The planning application follows a land swap deal agreed between the club and the owners of the adjoining near five-hectare landbank at Inchisarsfield, Dooneen Property Developments which is linked to members of the McElhinney family of developers.

In a submission during the drafting of the new city development plan, consultants acting for Dooneen sought to have the lands rezoned from public open space and sports grounds and facilities, to new residential neighbourhood.

They said only about half the site can be developed for housing and could accommodate about 100 housing units.

“Our client, who is an experienced developer is both capable and desirous of developing these lands in the short term,” they said.

“The development of the site will provide much-needed homes at a time of a national crisis in the housing market, assist Douglas GAA Club in delivering their ambitious development plan, offer a substantial increase in amenity space for new and existing communities in the Douglas area and offer excellent connectivity to Tramore Valley Park.”

The GAA club told its members last year that it had agreed to swap some of its land at the end of pitch four for a section of the Dooneen-owned land at the end of pitch three, which it said would allow it to develop three full-size pitches.

However, the deal was dependent on the rezoning which was among dozens to come before city councillors last June as they finalised the new city development plan.

And against the advice of city officials, councillors voted to approve the new zoning.

The planning application for the new pitch, and the contentious access road, was lodged last month.

The file contains a landowner consent letter, which shows that Geraldine McElhinney owns some of the land over which the access road will be built, and it also contains engineering and traffic survey documents prepared by consultants who said they were acting on behalf of Dooneen.

Many of the submissions from residents acknowledge the role the club plays in the community and they support the expansion of its facilities.

However, they all strongly object to the proposed access road, citing concerns about the loss of mature woodland and increased traffic volumes in area which also experiences illegal parking.

Several observers say the club has three access points via Galways Lane, Douglas West Lane and through Saint Columbus school, which provides parking for cars and coaches during GAA events, and that other viable access options have not been explored.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon said the club needs facilities and that is the only issue facing planners at the moment.

“I would encourage people to engage in the robust planning process,” he said.

“I would also encourage both sides, the club and the residents, to meet to go through the planning application which may help allay any fears that people may have.”