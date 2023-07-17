Pedestrian, 41, killed in Tipperary in sixth road death of the weekend

A pedestrian has died following a collision in Co Tipperary on Sunday, bringing to six the total number of people who have died on Irish roads this weekend.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened at around 11.25pm, at Burgess West, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary.

The man, aged 41, was fatally injured in the crash. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a man aged 26, was uninjured.

The road remains closed while a technical examination is carried out. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The incident marks the second road death in Co Tipperary at the weekend.

A 19-year-old man was killed and four others were left injured in a crash on the N24 in Ballykisteen on Saturday night.

The teenager, named locally as Ignacy 'Iggy' Sokuluk, was a native of Warsaw in Poland but had lived in Dundrum for a number of years. Friends said Ignacy "was a lovely lad who was gone way too soon".

There have been a number of fatalities on that particular stretch of the N24 over the years. A mother of two lost her life there in 2014 while in 2016 a Romanian pedestrian died on the road after being struck by a car.

Gardaí say the driver and passenger of the same vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where the passenger remains in a serious condition. The two occupants of the second vehicle were also taken to UHL with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Further road deaths

Tragedies were also recorded on roads in Sligo, Mayo and Donegal this weekend.

Two competitors of the Sligo Rally were killed during the event, with Motorsport Ireland saying a full investigation would be carried out into the double tragedy, which occurred on Sunday.

The fatal accident occurred on a stage named Carrickbanagher, a location between Ballymote and Collooney at approximately 3pm.

The two men, the driver and passenger in the car, both suffered fatal injuries when their vehicle hit a wall. It is believed that the men are Ulster based and that the driver was in his 30s.

In Mayo, Ciaran Keating, the brother of former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and father of Cork City FC footballer Ruairi Keating, died in a two-vehicle crash near on the N5 near Ballymiles on Saturday.

Mr Keating and his wife Anne Marie, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, had been travelling to Sligo to watch their son play against Sligo Rovers.

In Donegal, a man in his 60s died in a single-vehicle collision on Friday.