Two competitors killed in crash during Sligo Stages Rally

Two competitors in the Sligo Stages Rally have died following a crash during the race this afternoon.

The Connacht Motor Club — the organisers of the event — halted the race after the crash, which occurred during its sixth stage.

Gardaí say they are now investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident

In a statement this evening, Motorsport Ireland, the sport's governing body, said that it "extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident wile competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally."

"Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of the Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today's event who reacted to quickly and professionally to the incident."

Motorsport Ireland said that it and its affiliated clubs "are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA".

Motorsport Ireland also confirmed it had commenced a "full investigation with the relevant authorities into the event at today's event to establish how this accident occurred".

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána urged people not to share footage of the collision on social media or messaging applications.

"Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to gardaí," the spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

"No further information is available at this time. Updates will follow when appropriate."