Brother of singer Ronan Keating named locally as victim of Mayo crash

Ronan Keating of Boyzone on stage at the SSE Arena in Belfast. His father Ciaran has been named locally as the victim of a fatal road crash on the N5 near Swinford, Co Mayo.

Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 15:01
Tom Shiel, Castlebar

Ciaran Keating, a brother of singer Ronan Keating and father of Cork City footballer Ruairi has been named locally as the victim of a fatal road crash near Swinford, Co Mayo, yesterday.

It is understood that Mr Keating, who is in his 50s and lived in Westport, was travelling with his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairi, play for Cork City in an evening premier league clash with Sligo Rovers.

He suffered fatal injuries in the two-vehicle impact in the townland of Ballymiles, about half way between Swinford and Bohola.

His wife Ann Marie, a secondary teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries which are understood not to be life threatening.

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

Also hospitalised was a male passenger in the second vehicle.

9 June 2023; Ruairi Keating of Cork City during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Dundalk at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
9 June 2023; Ruairi Keating of Cork City during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Dundalk at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ciaran Keating’s death is being widely mourned in his adopted Westport and the wider community.

Christy Hyland, an Independent member of Mayo County Council, commented today: “Our sympathy goes out to all the Keating family. Ciaran’s death is truly shocking”.

Apart from his own family and Ronan, Ciaran is survived by one sister, Linda, and two brothers, Gerard and Gary.

For a time, Ciaran was involved in the licensed pub trade in the village of Lecanvey, about four miles from Westport.

A technical examination of the crash scene and the vehicles involved has been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The coroner for Mayo has been notified and a post mortem is to take place later.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

