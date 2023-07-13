More than 2,000 fish found dead in Cork stream as investigation launched 

Species of fish discovered dead include brown trout and eel. 
The fish kill occurred on the Brownsmills stream in Co Cork and spread over a 4-5km stretch, flowing into the estuary at Kinsale. Picture: IFI

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 15:01
David Kent

At least 2,000 fish have died in a Cork stream in what has been called "a serious incident" near Kinsale.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) have launched an investigation into the fish kill that occurred on the Brownsmills stream in and spread over a 4km to 5km stretch, flowing into the estuary at Kinsale.

An IFI spokesperson said that they first became aware of the issue on Thursday when a member of the public informed staff of seeing dead fish in the stream.

"IFI have taken fish and water samples for analysis; Cork County Council Environmental Department are assisting with the investigation.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the fish kill at this early stage, but our investigations are continuing.

IFI are responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, are reminding the public they can report instances of fish kills, pollution or illegal fishing nationwide by calling their confidential 24/7 number 0818 34 74 24.

More than 2,000 fish found dead in Cork stream as investigation launched 

Tributes to noted musician who died after fall from Clare cliff 

