Cork housing project stalled by 'complex contractual dispute'

A “complex contractual dispute” has stalled the delivery of homes in one of the largest housing regeneration projects in the state.

Work has ground to a halt on 24 houses that were being built under phase 2C of the Cork Northwest Quarter Regeneration project — the massive multi-annual and phased regeneration project which began in the Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill area on city's northside almost a decade ago.

The scheme includes the demolition of more than 200 homes and the construction of almost 400 new homes across a vast 207-acre suburban site, bounded on the west by Harbour View Road, by Kilmore Road to the north, and by Churchfield to the east.

It is designed to improve the quality of the mostly 1970s-built local authority housing in the area and improve the tenure mix in an area that was characterised by a high percentage of local authority tenants — almost 60% of households in the area rent their houses from the council.

It is also hoped that the work will consolidate commercial and retail activity in the existing neighbourhoods, enhance social and economic opportunities, improve transport links, and create better and safer streets, squares and parks.

Work halted

Work started on Phase 2C, close to the landmark water tower, on March 17, 2020, but ground to a halt.

In a written response to SF Cllr Kenneth Collins this week, officials confirmed that a contractual dispute is to blame.

“This project is the subject of a complex contractual dispute, with associated delays, and is subject to both legal and commercial privilege. A further update will issue to the council on this project once those matters are resolved.”

They gave no further details about the nature of the dispute.

But Mr Collins said a resolution must be found to get builders back on site.

“We believe in the regeneration project and want to see it succeed but enough is enough — we need to get this resolved. It’s affected peoples’ confidence in the overall regeneration project,” he said.

To date, some 150 homes have been delivered in four phases — three by the city council and one Tuath housing project.

Construction of 79 homes across two phases is underway and on track for completion in 2024.

Enabling works for the 17-unit O’Cualann affordable housing project is complete, and the scheme is now at tender stage, while tenders for the main housing contract for a further 105 homes under two contracts are due to issue in 2024.

Demolition of homes along Knocknaheeny Avenue and Harbour View Road is substantially complete, with work on Ardmore Ave due to start in the third quarter.

Blackpool housing

Meanwhile, two long-awaited housing projects on separate sites in Blackpool are finally progressing towards construction, two years after planning was granted, it has been confirmed.

FF Cllr John Sheehan sought start dates for the schemes earmarked for sites on Thomas Davis St and on Gerald Griffin St near Neptune stadium.

He was told that the site at Gerald Griffin St is currently within a live procurement process, under the competitive dialogue procedure, with a view to development starting before the end of this year.

“As the procurement process is live, further detail cannot be provided at this time, but a full briefing will issue to council in due course when the procurement process concludes,” officials said.

And while Respond has completed enabling works on the Thomas Davis St scheme, a title issue delayed work.

The council helped resolve that, concluding matters just last month, and the main housing construction contract is now being re-tendered by Respond.

Officials said this is a priority project in Blackpool village which will restore a vacant and derelict site back to much-needed residential use.