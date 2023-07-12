Dáil told rat-infested Cork flats need a full regeneration 

Cosmetic works at rat-infested flats in Cork City will not be enough and a full regeneration is needed, the Dáil has been told.

Residents of the flats on Noonan’s Road, Dean St, and Fort St, took a protest to the steps of City Hall before Monday's council meeting over the condition of their homes.

Residents cited dampness and black mould in rooms, cracks in chimneys, water leaks, illegal dumping, single glazing, doors and windows not closing, water on electrics, claims of repeated infestations of rats and mice, and crumbling balconies.

At that meeting, Cork City Council assistant chief executive Brian Geaney said a short-term solution can be put in place until a long-term plan is agreed to and funded.

However, a pair of Sinn Féin TDs told the Dáil today that such a move would not go far enough.

Cork South-Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said residents cannot wait for repairs to their homes.

They are damp and cold and it is becoming clear there has been only tinkering around the edges.

"There have been numerous applications to the city council from the apartments and a lot of them have been turned down, although there has been a lot of back and forth between the department and the council over the course of the past year and a half.

"But it is now becoming apparent that tinkering around the edges is not going to do the job and that it needs full-scale regeneration."

Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould said he had been dealing with residents in the area "for years".

"The houses are cold, damp and full of mould. These are very proud people who love their community and love where they live. They do not want to leave it but they cannot live in these conditions.

A bit of retrofitting or maintenance work will not do it. The flats are not fit for purpose. They need urgent regeneration action now. If this were a private landlord, they would not get away with keeping tenants in these conditions.

Responding on behalf of the Government, junior minister Peter Burke said there is no application for funding, but that the Department of Housing is "actively engaging with the local authority sector to promote the preventative maintenance of local authority housing stock and provides significant funding for stock improvement works".

"While the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage has not yet received a funding application, the Minister and his officials very much look forward to receipt of this submission from the council in this regard and will also work closely with Cork City Council to ensure a sustainable solution is found for residents at Noonan’s Road."