Still no decision on disposal of whale washed up on Kerry beach

A decision has yet to be made on how to dispose of the enormous carcass of a whale which came to rest on a Kerry beach at the weekend.

Signs have gone up warning the public that the whale is now a health hazard. However, queues of people are still visiting along the laneway and there is now a heavy stench from the carcass.

The fin whale, the second largest of the whale species in the world, was found washed up on Boolakeel/Baile Uí Chuill, just south of the main Ballinskelligs beach.

The 19m whale weighing over 50 tonnes is believed to have died at sea, probably of natural causes.

Frances O’Hare, who lives in one of a small number of holiday houses near the pebble beach across from Bolus Head and who discovered the whale on Saturday morning when she looked out her window, said something needs to be done at this stage.

There is a real risk of the whale exploding now.

Ms O’Hare, herself a whale watcher, said as well as a health hazard, the dignity of the huge creature is at play.

Recovering the giant carcass and putting it on display in the local area should be considered, she said.

“It is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed,” said Ms O’Hare.

“How often does a fin whale come along like this?”

Kerry County Council chief veterinary officer Paddy Fenton along with engineers and members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group have visited the scene.

Mr Fenton said options for disposing of the whale include towing out to sea, burial on the spot, removal, leaving it where it is, or burning it.

However, access as well as getting machines such as a large crane onto the spot via the narrow road will prove difficult.

Killarney PhD student Seán O’Callaghan, who is currently on fieldwork in the seas off northern Norway tracking sperm whales, said fins are uncommon off Kerry. He has joined calls to recover the carcass.

“In the past, we had big numbers of them feeding on herring and sprat in the winter there but the numbers are less now and the Celtic Sea herring fishery collapsed again in 2019,” said the Atlantic Technological University student.

He added that fin whales are more likely to be seen off Cork and Waterford.

He said it would be great to recover and preserve the skeleton, for future display in Kerry, pointing to the Ballyheigue fin whale skeleton from the 2000s that is now in the Galway aquarium.

Kerry County Council said it is still assessing the situation.