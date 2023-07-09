Shock as 75ft whale found washed up on Kerry beach

The fin whale was found at Baile Uí Chuill Strand, Ballinskellig.
The whale is thought to have died about three weeks ago before washing up on shore this weekend. Pictures: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 15:26
Michelle McGlynn

Beachgoers were shocked on Sunday morning to discover a large whale had washed up on the shore.

The fin whale is thought to be 75 feet long and was found at Baile Uí Chuill Strand, Ballinskellig.

Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group visited the whale on Sunday and believe it died approximately three weeks ago.

To date over 60 individual fin whales have been Photo identified in Irish waters, mostly along the South coast.

Fin whales are the second-largest mammal on Earth, second only to the blue whale.

The endangered whale has a distinct ridge along their back which gives it the nickname razorback.

The fin whale population has been severely impacted across the world due to commercial whaling. There are between 50,000 and 90,000 in the waters today.

They are also threatened by climate change, habitat loss, and toxics.

Marine heatwaves leading to mass deaths in seabirds

Picture Denis Minihane.

