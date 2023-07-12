Planning granted for first stage of Cork's ambitious super greenway 

Planning has been granted for a €5m urban greenway in Cork City that will form the first stage of the ambitious city to Bandon super greenway.

City councillors approved Part 8 planning at Monday’s city council meeting for the new near 3km active travel corridor for pedestrians and cyclists between the Chetwynd Reservoir in Wilton and the Kinsale Road roundabout.

Fully funded by the National Transport Authority, the greenway will follow the route of the former West Cork Railway corridor and will involve the restoration of several historic railway bridges and secondary links to Eagle Valley and the Bandon Road.

The project includes 1.1km of feeder routes linking to and from existing active travel routes near the Bandon Road, including 500m of southbound cycle track within Eagle Valley and 600m of new or enhanced greenway links to the east and west of the Garrane Darra housing estate in Wilton.

It includes a park and cycle or walk facility with an integrated cycle hub to the east of Forge Hill, it includes the installation of picnic benches and viewing areas, the restoration and repair of several existing old railway bridges, landscaping, and the installation of public lighting and CCTV cameras.

Maps showing the proposed route of the new 3km urban greenway in Cork, linking the Chetwynd Reservoir to the Kinsale Road roundabout.

Pending the tender process, work could get underway by the middle of next year, and it will take about 12 months to complete.

In a report, councillors were told that the proposed measures will add to the amenity offering in the area and facilitate both commuter and recreational users. The scheme forms part of a larger greenway project which is under consideration by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and may eventually result in a 36km greenway linking the city to Bandon and beyond.

A total of 24 submissions were made on the plans, with concerns about anti-social activity and tree felling among the issues raised.

Engineers said environmentally sensitive public lighting will be provided along the greenway to facilitate after dark use and CCTV infrastructure will be installed to provide active surveillance, and that combined with increased usage of the route, it will all add to the overall sense of security and discourage anti-social behaviour.

'Most exciting' greenway in Ireland

Councillors were also told that of the 176 trees assessed and numbered along the route, 24 trees have been recommended for removal due to conflicts with the proposed greenway or stability issues.

Most were classed as either low value or as trees that should be removed for safety reasons.

“It should be noted that a significant number of new trees will be planted as part of the scheme,” engineers said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy welcomed the approval of the scheme and the dialogue and engagement with residents.

“This route has the potential to be the most exciting and interesting greenway, not just in Cork, but in the entire country,” he said.

“We have the potential to attract thousands of visitors annually with this exciting proposal."

Independent Cllr Mick Finn also welcomed the project and praised Liam Hayes of Togher Tidy Towns, who saw the potential in the old railway route some time ago.

“It will be a great additional to our recreational infrastructure but in time it will also be part of our transport infrastructure,” he said.

Green Party Cllr Colette Finn said engagement led to modifications to the scheme in response to some local concerns.

“I have spoken to the deputy CEO in relation to other matters that impact residents’ support for these types of projects and I would hope that those issues would be dealt with in the coming weeks and months because it is important to build public support,” she said.

“We get a lot of emails saying vote this way and vote that way but what you have to do is think about what's the right thing to do for the city of Cork.”