Cork towns to get cashless parking meters after Cobh pilot scheme success

Cobh has successfully rolled our parking meters which accept cashless payments and made alterations to parking bylaws to increase its turnover of visitors who arrive in motorhomes and campervans.

Cobh was chosen as a pilot scheme by Cork County Council for the cashless transactions, which will be rolled out to other towns in due course.

While cash can still be accepted in all machines in the town, four have been upgraded to accept credit card and Apple Pay payments.

This had been sought by local councillors because many visitors have dispensed with using cash since the covid pandemic.

A major shake-up of parking bylaws is also underway in Cobh and a ‘glitch’ has also been fixed which prevented parking wardens from fining drivers ‘staying for days’ in recently designated 30-minute zones.

Tourism boost

It is hoped changes to bylaws at the motorhome/campervan parking area at the town’s Five Foot Way will provide greater revenue from an increased turnover of vehicles and boost the local tourism industry.

The facility, the first in the country to be opened by a council, is already proving “a real earner”. According to latest figures released by Cobh municipal district council, so far this year €18,695 has been collected from the Five Foot Way parking area, compared to €21,980 throughout the rest of the town.

In future, the charge for motorhome/caravan pay parking will be €10 for a maximum period of 24 hours, commencing at the time of arrival of a vehicle in the parking bay. In addition, a vehicle that has been parked for the 24-hour period shall not be parked again there until at least a further 72 hours has elapsed.

This stipulation has been introduced because some vehicle owners have been renewing 24-hour tickets for days at a time.

A better turnover is likely to have a positive impact on the town’s economy.

Some months ago, the municipal council introduced new 30-minute zones in strategic areas around the town, designed to provide quicker turnover for business customers.

However, it emerged last month that the handheld devices provided to traffic wardens were not calibrated to detect infringements and, therefore, they were unable to administer fines.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said he had seen cars staying in these short-term zones for days on end and wanted enforcement.

Padraig Lynch, the council’s senior official for the region, said the problem has been resolved.