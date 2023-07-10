Vernon Mount Bridge: Cork City Council agrees name of new flyover bridge after tight vote

The new pedestrian bridge which was installed over Cork’s South Ring Road earlier this year is to be named Vernon Mount Bridge following a tight vote by city councillors.

The name emerged victorious by a margin of 14 votes to 12 over Fuinseog Dubh/Black Ash Bridge from a shortlist of six potential names which had been suggested by the public.

Councillors were told that, following an open invitation from Cork City Council earlier this year, more than 500 submissions on potential names for the new bridge were made.

City officials whittled the names down and, following consultation with various party whips and their groups, six names were shortlisted for further consideration by the full council.

Those six names came before councillors on Monday:

Vernon Mount Bridge;

Fuinseog Dubh or Black Ash Bridge;

Tramore Valley Bridge;

Sanctuary Bridge;

Pride/Bród Bridge;

Tobar Bridge.

Councillors were given an opportunity to speak about their preferred nomination during which time Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan and Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond backed Vernon Mount Bridge as the new name.

Mr O’Callaghan said it would be a fitting way to commemorate and remember the architectural wonder that was Vernon Mount House, which was gutted by arson a number of years ago.

Ms Desmond praised the Grange Frankfield Partnership for spearheading the campaign which she said had received "incredible" local support.

Sinn Fein councillor Eolan Ryng backed the Black Ash Bridge proposal given its connection to Traveller culture and road bowling in the area.

Now named Vernon Mount Bridge, the new structure was lifted into position just after midnight on the morning of Friday April 21. See video of the work at the link below. Picture: Larry Cummins

Independent councillor Paudie Dineen, who had called for the bridge to be named after a well-known local character, Charlie the Bogman, expressed disappointment that none of the six names had a human connection to the area, and he also pointed out that the Vernon Mount name is well represented in the names of several nearby streets and estates.

Councillors voted first on their favourite name, with Vernon Mount Bridge securing 11 votes, Fuinseog Dubh/Black Ash Bridge nine, Sanctuary Bridge got three votes, while Tramore Valley Bridge, Pride/Bród Bridge and Tobar Bridge got one vote each.

The top two then went into a straight vote-off with Vernon Mount Bridge winning out.

The 62m bridge which spans the N40 was installed in April, linking Grange to Tramore Valley Park.