Hundreds march in solidarity with Cork library workers after abuse over LGBTQ+ books

About 400 people have marched through Cork city in solidarity with public library workers who have faced threats and intimidation in their workplace from protestors opposed to LGBTQ+ reading material.

A small counter-protest attended by less than 20 people took place at the same time outside the city’s central library on Grand Parade. The library was closed to the public for several hours during the event following a risk assessment.

People attending the much larger Forsa-organised solidarity rally blared sirens in an attempt to drown out the speeches from the counter-protest before marching towards City Hall.

The scene outside #Cork city main library as the Forsa solidarity rally prepares to march towards City Hall pic.twitter.com/VqdeSd9l5a — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 7, 2023

Forsa’s head of Local Authorities Richy Carrothers said his union’s members have been subjected to protesters entering libraries, harassing library workers, and attempting to remove books they deem to be “inappropriate”.

He called for improved protections for library staff against the growing threat of harassment and intimidation by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters.

“Our members are at risk in their place of work,” he said.

“We have asked local authorities to undertake an immediate health and safety risk assessment of public libraries, and the threat posed by such protesters at libraries. Harassment must not be tolerated, and Cork City Council must act to discharge their responsibilities as an employer under health and safety legislation,” he said.

Counter-protest

There were some small scuffles before the speeches began at around 12.30pm during which self-styled citizen journalist Philip Dwyer said the phone he was using to stream the event was knocked from his hands. He said he has reported the matter to gardaí, who maintained a visible presence at the event throughout.

Speakers at the counter-protest, including Derek Blighe, Andy Heasman and Ross Lahive, told their small group of supporters that they were there “to protect children”.

They described the LGBTQ+ reading material as “pornographic” and said they would not stop their protests until the reading material was removed from library shelves. The city council has been asked to comment.