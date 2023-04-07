Gardaí present at Dublin library protests against LGBTQ+ books

Gardaí have said they have made no arrests following protests that involved a group that "objected to some books" outside a Dublin library yesterday afternoon.

Two groups of approximately thirty people each congregated outside Swords Library in Dublin 11 on Thursday.

The first group, who claimed to be from the Natural Women’s Council, Irish Education Alliance, Parents Rights Alliance and LFJI gathered to “object to some books” available in Fingal Libraries including Juno Dawson's This Book is Gay.

A counter-protest by People Before Profit, was organised "in support of the LGBTQ+ community".

The groups objected to six titles including Dawson's book which has since been removed from the Children’s Books Ireland Pride Reading Guide.

The title has been marked by several campaigners as inappropriate for supposedly "sexualising, indoctrinating and grooming" children and young people.

A spokesperson for Fingal County Council told the Irish Examiner that “public libraries are trusted and valued assets at the heart of the community dedicated to serving everyone’s information needs.”

Their remit is to collect and make available a library collection that provides a wide variety of books and materials."

Describing the demonstration, the County Council spokesperson said: “Both groups walked down Main Street, Swords, on opposite sides of the road.”

“The first group handed in a letter to the Fingal County Council offices before continuing to Swords Library. They engaged with staff at Swords Library on the Rathbeale Road and then dispersed,” the statement read.

“Approximately 30 people were in each group. Gardaí were present from the moment both groups assembled on Main Street until they dispersed.”

Fingal County Council have reiterated that parents and guardians “are responsible for their children in the library, and for their children’s selections and use of library materials and services, including access to the internet and online resources,” the statement read.

“For this reason, parental consent is required when a child joins the library and further consent is sought before members move age category.”

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that “no arrests were made” following the demonstrations.

“Gardaí attended the scene of demonstrations that were held in the Swords area of Dublin 11 yesterday afternoon.”

“These later dispersed before 3pm. No arrests were made. The role of An Garda Síochána is to ensure peace and public order is maintained.”

It’s the latest in a series of protests and incidents within public libraries across the country, including Cork and Meath.

Through February and March in Cork, a group of protesters arrived at the City Library five weeks in a row, demanding that Dawson's book be taken off the shelves.

A number of library staff were subjected to verbal abuse and "paedophile slurs" and the protestors ended up ripping the book inside the building in March.

Earlier in March, Cork City Library confirmed that they had reported a number of incidents at the Grand Parade branch to gardaí.

A similar incident in Ashbourne Library in Meath recently, saw a protestor ask a staff member who was the librarian responsible for bringing these books to the library.

A series of legal threats were issued to intimidate staff.