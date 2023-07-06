Decision on planning permission for Cork's Marina Market delayed

A bid for planning permission for a “Cork phenomenon” has been put on ice after City Hall planners requested further information for the fresh application for the Marina Market.

This was the second attempt by CPR Properties to get planning permission for the market, which is based off Kennedy Quay in Cork Docklands.

July 6 had been earmarked for a decision by the council, but its request for further information will mean the market will continue to remain in planning limbo.

Cork City Council’s request for further information said proposals to close the outdoor areas of the market were considered a “reasonable approach”, given the proximity to the nearby Goulding’s Chemicals.

Seating outside the Marina Market. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

However, it retained concerns about the size of the internal floorspace and said “greater clarity/certainty is required” to limit the floor space to a maximum of 5,000sq m.

Further clarifications are also sought by the council in regard to maps, safety, the closure of Kennedy Quay vehicular access, and drawings around pedestrian movement on the site.

The popular market first opened during the pandemic, and has been in operation without planning permission from the outset.

CPR Properties’ first bid to “regularise” its planning status that would see it given leave to continue operating was turned down by the council. The council said the current road infrastructure in and around Kennedy Quay would be “insufficient” for the traffic generated by the market, as well as raising concerns about its proximity to nearby Goulding's Chemicals and total floor space.

Both the first and second bids were objected to by the Port of Cork Company, which expressed “significant safety and operational concerns” about the market’s operation. However, on its most recent application, the Health and Safety Authority said it had no objections to the development.

CPR Properties said the first refusal was “surprising” and felt that if Cork City Council had requested further information on its proposals, these issues could have been ironed out.

It is hoped that this accompanying planning application will be looked upon favourably, as this planning application addresses the reason for refusal,” it stated.

It had said that measures could be implemented to address pedestrian and cyclist safety on Kennedy Quay, but also clarified that the new proposals have removed access to the market to and from Kennedy Quay.

Kennedy Quay, Cork City. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Access is now proposed via Marina Walk.

Furthermore, it has committed to reducing the floor space for use by the public to less than 5,000sq m at any one time, and the removal of all outdoor seating.

It also said that Marina Market had become a “Cork phenomenon” and that the “people of the city have taken to their hearts” in the two years of its operation.

In planning applications, a local authority may request further information so it has all the necessary information before making a final decision on a particular matter.

It is understood it may take between two and three weeks for this information to be furnished, and it is expected that the council will make its decision around four weeks after that.