Man, 20s, dies following two-car collision in Fermoy

A man aged in his 20s who was left in a critical condition following a two-car collision in North Cork on Saturday evening has died.

The man was a passenger in one of the vehicles that collided on McCurtain Street in Fermoy at 8:40pm.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and held at a garda station in Cork. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court on Monday morning at 10.30am. Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. "Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111, or any garda station." Investigations are ongoing. Read More Man in critical condition after two-car collision in Fermoy