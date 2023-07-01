Cork to hold its first ever Trans+ march in show of solidarity amid rise in hate crimes

Cork's first Trans+ march is to take place on Saturday to highlight a recent increase in hate crime and the continued lack of access to trans-specific healthcare.

The march has been described as a show of solidarity, coming in the wake of a number of incidents in recent months. The latest garda figures show that hate crimes increased by 29% in the last 12 months, and LGBT+ groups were the most targeted after racially-motivated incidents.

Saoirse Mackin is one of the organisers of the march. She recalled a recent incident in which she was pelted with cans by a group of people while out walking.

She said she is concerned for her safety and that the climate in many European countries has also prompted a lot of trans people to reconsider travelling abroad.

“Hate crime, particularly against trans people and LGBT+ has been very much on the rise over the last few months,” Ms Mackin said. “We’ve seen a few attacks on LGBT+, trans people, gays, lesbians, in Cork recently and the statistics are backing that up.”

Homophobic attacks across Europe reached a 10-year high last year, according to a report published this year by ILGA-Europe, the leading European LGBT+ equality organization.

Saoirse Mackin (pictured here at a Trans Pride demonstration last year in Cork) is one of the organisers of the march and she recalled a recent incident in which she was pelted with cans by a group of people while out walking. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Ms Mackin recalled a number of reported incidents in Cork of late, including an alleged hate-related attack after a drag show in the city, as well as an incident in which a well-known influencer was reportedly attacked in Cork recently.

“A lot of it is being fuelled by the far right. These groups are fuelling hatred towards LGBT+ groups but also immigrants and other groups who they don’t think should have rights," she said.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry raised the issue with the Taoiseach in the Dáil this week, saying that Cork’s first Trans+ pride march would take place to highlight the problem of increasing hate crime.

“The march will assemble at 2pm at the City Library – a defiant choice of venue given it has been the scene of anti-LGBT+ protests through the ripping up of books by far-right activists this year,” the Cork North Central TD said.

The march is a protest against the increase in hate crime against our Trans community, he said.

Trans healthcare

“It is also a protest against the inaction of your government which has allowed waiting lists for gender-affirming healthcare to build up to six to 10 years in this State. Ireland is now ranked worst of all in Europe in provision of such healthcare.”

The Trans Healthcare Map 2022, which is funded by the EU, found that Ireland ranked worst in the EU for Trans-specific healthcare.

The Taoiseach agreed that Trans healthcare was not what it should be.

“It isn’t up to scratch in Ireland. It doesn’t compare favourably with most other European countries. But there have been real difficulties in recruiting staff in those areas and a lot of the medicine is still being developed," Leo Varadkar said.

Hate crime legislation

New hate crime legislation passed second stage in the Seanad last week.

The Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 is aimed at updating laws criminalising hate speech and legislating against hate crimes for the first time.

It will criminalise any intentional or reckless communication or behaviour that is likely to incite violence or hatred against a person or persons because they are associated with a “protected characteristic”.

Such characteristics are set to include race, colour, nationality, descent, religion, ethnic or national origin, gender (including gender expression or identity), sexual orientation or disability.