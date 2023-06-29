Major extension to emergency department at Cork University Hospital on hold following appeal

Major extension to emergency department at Cork University Hospital on hold following appeal

Cork University Hospital. The expansion would not see any increase in staff numbers at the emergency department, planners said.

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 17:30
Sean Murray

A major extension to the emergency department at Cork University Hospital has been put on hold after the planning approval granted by Cork City Council was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The extension would add 439sqm to the A&E over two floors, along with a new ambulance entrance, a new CT scanning area, and a new decontamination area.

The expansion would not see any increase in staff numbers at the emergency department, planners said.

In its statement setting out the need for the development, planners on behalf of the HSE outlined how CUH was designated as a major trauma centre in 2018 but that work was needed to ensure it retained this designation.

“These upgrades are critical pieces of infrastructure which are required by the HSE in order for CUH to retain its trauma centre designation, and it is fundamental that they are implemented on campus as soon as possible,” planners said.

“The additional CT scanner, as proposed, will improve patient waiting times for those seeking emergency treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department and will improve the overall patient experience at CUH.” 

Appeals

The original plans received a number of observations from locals, including two who have appealed the case to An Bord Pleanála.

They said that the new development would have an “unnecessary and overbearing impact” and that car parking at CUH has already reached “saturation point” with the site “now overloaded" and at "full capacity”.

“It is unbelievable that a new CT scanner and decontamination area will not require additional staff,” they said. 

“We ask therefore that this application would be referred back for a radical overhaul of the proposal resulting in a review of the size and spread and location of the scheme."

Despite these concerns, a planning report from Cork City Council recommended approval of the development. The planner said: “This is not overly excessive, and any overshadowing generated will be substantially contained within the boundaries of CUH itself.

“The design is in keeping with that of the hospital and does not represent an inconsistent approach in terms of visual aspect.”

Planning permission was granted in May, but the case has now been appealed. An Bord Pleanála has set a date of October 26 for its decision.

Read More

Mother who drowned while saving son off Cork coast to be buried in Poland

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

Rescue 117 locates yacht which went missing on journey to Cork but skipper not on board Rescue 117 locates yacht which went missing on journey to Cork but skipper not on board
McCarthy Family Teenager wins €14m settlement against Cork hospital over his birth circumstances
Mother who drowned while saving son off Cork coast to be buried in Poland Mother who drowned while saving son off Cork coast to be buried in Poland
#Cork - NewsPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork University HospitalOrganisation: An Bord PleanálaOrganisation: Cork City Council
<p>Mark Atkinson was last seen in Carrigaline, on Wednesday, February 1. Picture: Garda Info</p>

Gardaí appeal for information on Cork man not seen since February

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd