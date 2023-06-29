Major extension to emergency department at Cork University Hospital on hold following appeal

A major extension to the emergency department at Cork University Hospital has been put on hold after the planning approval granted by Cork City Council was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The extension would add 439sqm to the A&E over two floors, along with a new ambulance entrance, a new CT scanning area, and a new decontamination area.

The expansion would not see any increase in staff numbers at the emergency department, planners said.

In its statement setting out the need for the development, planners on behalf of the HSE outlined how CUH was designated as a major trauma centre in 2018 but that work was needed to ensure it retained this designation.

“These upgrades are critical pieces of infrastructure which are required by the HSE in order for CUH to retain its trauma centre designation, and it is fundamental that they are implemented on campus as soon as possible,” planners said.

“The additional CT scanner, as proposed, will improve patient waiting times for those seeking emergency treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department and will improve the overall patient experience at CUH.”

Appeals

The original plans received a number of observations from locals, including two who have appealed the case to An Bord Pleanála.

They said that the new development would have an “unnecessary and overbearing impact” and that car parking at CUH has already reached “saturation point” with the site “now overloaded" and at "full capacity”.

“It is unbelievable that a new CT scanner and decontamination area will not require additional staff,” they said.

“We ask therefore that this application would be referred back for a radical overhaul of the proposal resulting in a review of the size and spread and location of the scheme."

Despite these concerns, a planning report from Cork City Council recommended approval of the development. The planner said: “This is not overly excessive, and any overshadowing generated will be substantially contained within the boundaries of CUH itself.

“The design is in keeping with that of the hospital and does not represent an inconsistent approach in terms of visual aspect.”

Planning permission was granted in May, but the case has now been appealed. An Bord Pleanála has set a date of October 26 for its decision.