Local engineer's challenge stalls Supermac's motorway plaza plan for Ennis

Pat McDonagh’s plans for a €10m Barack Obama-style Supermac's motorway plaza outside Ennis are being stalled by a High Court challenge.

The MD of Supermac's secured planning permission for the development off the M18 motorway linking Galway to Limerick last October to bring an end to an almost eight-year planning saga.

However, Mr McDonagh’s battle to advance the project at Kilbreckan, Doora, to construction stage continues as a chartered civil engineer from the Burren village of Kilfenora is seeking to challenge the An Bord Pleanála permission in the High Court by way of judicial review.

Michael Duffy is claiming that the Appropriate Assessment, which assesses potential adverse effects of projects on Special Areas of Conservation (SCA), lodged with the planning application is flawed and therefore planning permission should not have been granted.

Separately, Mr Duffy is also challenging in the High Court a recent An Bord Pleanála planning permission to Glenveagh Homes for a €65m, 289-unit residential scheme on the outskirts of Ennis.

The Supermac’s Judicial Review application case has already been adjourned a number of times in the High Court and a preliminary High Court hearing is scheduled next week to determine if Mr Duffy has an arguable case against the grant of permission.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mr Duffy said that his expertise is the treatment of waste water connected to new schemes and contends that there is an “environmental issue” relating to how the Pat McDonagh application plans to deal with its waste water.

Mr Duffy said that what is planned “is bad for the town of Ennis and I think it will become a destination like the Obama plaza has. I think it is a bad planning decision, but that is just my opinion and has nothing to do with the grounds in the High Court case”.

He said: “Okay, people might say that I am just an objector. I don’t mind what people say to be honest with you because people don't know what is going on.” Mr Duffy said that his bottom line is to ensure better water quality and that new developments are built properly and treat waste water in the correct way.

Pat McDonagh declined to comment ahead of the case coming before the court next week.

Planning permission

Plans were first lodged for a motorway plaza by Supermac's in December 2014 that was turned down by An Bord Pleanála in 2016 and Clare County Council granted planning permission for the current scheme in December 2020. This permission was upheld by An Bord Pleanála last October.

Speaking when planning was granted last October, Mr McDonagh said the plaza will lead to the same level of job creation as the Barack Obama plaza at Moneygall at around 130 jobs, and an additional 100 construction jobs for a nine-month period.

At that time, Mr McDonagh said that he hoped the plaza would be open for the 2023 Christmas period. However, that was before Mr Duffy initiated his court proceedings against the An Bord Pleanála grant of permission.

The board granted planning permission for the scheme after concluding that the proposed development would meet a need for motorway services serving cars and HGVs at this strategic intersection of two national roads. The board also determined the scheme would not result in the creation of a retail destination that would negatively impact upon the existing settlement.

A previous Supermac's plaza application was mired in controversy after it emerged in 2018 that bogus letters of support were lodged with Clare County Council. At the time, Supermac's stated that it was ‘horrified’ to learn about the bogus letters from the media “and disowns the actions taken and wants to distance itself completely from them”.