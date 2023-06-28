Council rejects plans to convert student flats opposite Cork train station to normal residential use

Plans to convert a student accommodation block opposite Cork’s Kent Station to normal residential use have been turned down by the council, after planners at City Hall said most of the apartments would be too small for such a use.

Furthermore, Cork’s acting chief fire officer raised “serious concerns” over the potential for fire in the car park of the building while UCC said that taking away student accommodation and permitting residential use would “set a worrying precedence".

In a submission on behalf of Arcadia House Management Company, Keystone Planning Consultancy said that the owners had seen a steady decline in demand for the complex, which contains 48 units, over the years as new student accommodation has become available.

“Given the extraordinary circumstances […] it has become increasingly difficult for the facility to operate to its original intended use and remain financially viable,” it said.

Addressing the differences in planning guidelines for apartments now, it said meeting the newer standards could only be achieved by demolishing the existing structure and rebuilding which would be “unreasonable and disproportionate”.

It added: “Also, at a time of great need in the housing sector, we would respectfully submit that, as the apartments were built to the standards that pertained at the time they were developed, that there should be some flexibility in applying the current standards as this requirement would by definition necessitate the demolition of the existing structures.”

In a submission from UCC, it said that the positive relationship with the management team at Arcadia Hall ceased during the pandemic and was open to renewing this relationship.

“We feel that this will not only dilute the provision of reasonably priced student accommodation in Cork but set a worrying precedence for similar developments in Cork city,” it said.

In a report from a Cork City Council planner, it said: “The complex was purpose-built as student accommodation and the layout is not conducive to standard apartments.”

This comes after news that separate a privately-owned student accommodation village in Cork city will close to students for the upcoming year and provide accommodation to Ukrainian refugees as the complex requires refurbishment.

In a statement, the Department of Further Education had said: "Minister [Simon] Harris is of the firm view all student accommodation is required."