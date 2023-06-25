Rhinestones and cowboy boots in Listowel as over 1,000 descend for 'Dollys' world record gathering

Cowboy hats, blonde curly wigs and extravagant outfits – three things you wouldn’t normally associate with any town in Kerry.

This was the reality in Listowel today, as the football pitch that has hosted many a GAA match is swarmed with a very different cohort of people, many covered in rhinestones and sporting cowboy boots as they contribute to setting the world record for the most amount of people “instantly recognisable” as Dolly Parton.

With over 1,100 Dolly-lookalikes in attendance, the town is well on their way to setting the record for the largest gathering of people “wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume" after months of careful planning and promotions.

Members of the Ballybunion Dippers enjoying Dolly Day in Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel. L-R Oonagh O'Leary, Cathy Salilier, Catherine O'Carroll, Sue Taylor, Paula Field, and Dolly

The importance of the Dolly Day event, held in aid of Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo Kerry, was reflected in the masses of crowds, who had turned up to contribute to two deserving charities, whilst having some fun doing so.

With hen parties and groups from all across the country and busloads arriving from Cork and Clare, the field came alive with excitement, as everyone sang their hearts out to Parton’s 9 to 5 over the speaker.

Among those in attendance was Dolly Parton’s right-hand man, and Limerick native, Mr Eugene Naughton, who has held the position as president of Dollywood since his appointment in 2019.

David and Ger Ronan from Tuam and Kevin Kennelly and Rose Stack from Listowel lining up for the Dolly Count in Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel.

Mr Naughton, is one of three presidents appointed to the Dollywood position, which has been in business for 38 years, something he credits to Ms Parton’s easygoing demeanour.

“She’s really awesome, I’m kid number seven, with five older sisters and I often tell people she’s exactly like talking to one of my older sisters.

“We have a lot of fun talking about big dreams for the future and where we’re headed as a business. That’s where she spends a lot of time and effort.”

Pat and Angela Grant who traveled all the way from Newry Co Down to Listowel for Dolly Day "This is a great event for a great cause" Angela said

Despite Dolly’s hectic schedule, Mr Naughton said he is adamant he would bring plenty of pictures from his recent trip in an effort to tempt the singer to visit the town.

Ms Parton has strong ties to the country, having donated a multitude of books to children in need as part of her imagination library programme, which Mr Naughton reveals has reached the milestone of donating 200 million books just recently.

New York native Cathy Flavin was kitted out in a curly wig and costume for the event, which she says “is for a great cause”.

Flying the Flag for Dolly. Imelda and Tony Garvey from Listowel at the Dolly Day count in Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel

Originally from the Bronx, Ms Flavin, now a Listowel resident, revealed she came today as “Who doesn’t love Dolly?” Mark and Nicola Thompson from Moyvane made a special effort to attend the event, arriving straight off a flight from Orlando on the morning of the record event.

“We’re wrecked. We wouldn’t miss it. Nice to keep it local,” they added.

An abundance of deflated balloons littered the floor of the sportsfield, used to highlight Ms Parton’s assets for the costume, as a number of dishevelled Dolly’s took shelter from the threatening rain.

Dolly Dolly Everywhere: the Dolly's pouring into Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel for the Dolly Count that is expected to break the world record of having the largest number of Dolly Parton lookalikes in the one place.

The town will not know for about eight to twelve weeks if they have set the world record, but they are hopeful that if nothing else, everyone had a good day in aid of two important cancer charities for the county.