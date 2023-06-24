Man arrested following collision involving car and ambulance in Fermoy

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at around 11:45 pm on McCurtain Street

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 19:29
Imasha Costa and Eoin English

A man has been arrested following a collision involving a car and an ambulance in Fermoy on Friday night. 

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at around 11:45 pm on McCurtain Street. 

It is understood the ambulance was carrying an elderly passenger. 

The male driver in his late 30s, and two passengers both in their late 50s and early 90s were assessed by medical personnel at the scene. Gardaí say their injuries were non-life threatening. 

The second male driver who was in his early 20s was arrested at the scene of the collision for a number of road traffic offences. 

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Fermoy District Court on July 21. 

