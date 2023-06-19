Files of 300 children to be probed in North Kerry Camhs lookback review

The files of about 300 children will be examined in a lookback review into care at the North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs), the HSE has confirmed.

The review was announced in January following a random audit of 50 sample files which found issues with 16 of those cases.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said on Monday that Camhs psychiatrist Colette Halpin will lead the review, supported by a team of Camhs consultants from across the country.

Dr Halpin wants to finish the review by the end of this year, the HSE said.

“The first phase of the lookback review will begin by reviewing all files open to North Kerry on November 21, 2022,” a spokeswoman said.

All families with children or young people who were under the care of North Kerry Camhs at that date have been written to and they expect “approximately 300 files will be reviewed”, she said.

“We told them that Dr Halpin and her team will review their files over the next few months. We expect that most families affected should receive our letter today.

“As in previous lookback reviews, if any young person needs further support then we will make sure it is offered and provided as quickly as possible.”

They said the delay in starting is linked to putting in place arrangements for a robust, thorough, and independent review.

'Understandable worry'

Referring to the stress that a review may cause, she said: “We deeply and sincerely regret the understandable worry this may cause for young people and their families.

“We are committed to keeping young people and their families informed about the review, and to answering questions.”

The HSE received a final report on January 21 from the consultants who carried out the initial random file audit in the North Kerry Camhs.

The team found potential concerns in 16 of the 50 files reviewed, including some relating to prescribing practices and clinical concerns about the professional practice of a clinician.

“That clinician is not working at this time. We have already offered clinical reviews to all 16 of these young people,” said the spokeswoman on Monday.

The lookback review will begin with files open on November 21 last year, and findings from that review will inform the next phase of the review into previous cases.

“Our priority is to make sure that the young people involved, their families, and ourselves are reassured that they receive the best possible and most appropriate care,” she said.

Information and updates on the review will be available online at hse.ie/northkerrycamhsreview. The Kerry Camhs helpline remains open on 1800-742-800, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.