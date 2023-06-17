Horse abandoned on Tipperary roadside takes second place in Cork Summer Show competition

Then and now: Rescue horse Woody and Orianna, whose family adopted him last year. Picture: My Lovely Horse Rescue

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 20:29
Steven Heaney

A horse who was abandoned after he collapsed on a roadside last year placed second in a competition at the Cork Summer Show this afternoon.

Woody, as he is now known, was found at the side of the road in Clonmel in October. He apparently been used in sulky racing.

After unsuccessfully trying to locate Woody's owners, gardaí contacted animal welfare charity My Lovely Horse Rescue for assistance.

After volunteers arrived on the scene, woody was carefully transported back to the charity's facilities where staff began the long process of nursing him back to health.

Last December, after he had recuperated fully, Woody was adopted by a loving family.

Today, his new owners entered him in a competition at the Cork Summer Show, where he placed second.

In a post on Facebook, My Lovely Horse Rescue shared Woody's remarkable story.

"This is why we work so hard to do what we do, we give them back the life they so deserve," the charity wrote.

"A life worth living. Please donate to MLHR, we don’t give up."

Animal cruelty Animal Welfare Charity
