Lifeguards hit by lightening on Kerry beach; Tralee supermarket evacuated due to flash flooding

Two lifeguards have been taken to hospital in Kerry after being struck by lightning on Banna Beach earlier this afternoon.

Both are understood to have been on duty at the beach when the county was hit by intense rainfall, thunder, and lightning from around 4pm.

Both were taken to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

In Tralee, flash flooding and torrential rain also forced the evacuation of a supermarket after its roof partially collapsed. There were no reports of any injuries but much of the shop is now flooded.

Dunnes Stores in Tralee was evacuated after flash flooding hit. Reports of intense rainfall and local flooding coming in from many areas now as thunderstorms hit. pic.twitter.com/I55tX4DYXz — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 17, 2023

Several other homes and businesses in the town have also been flooded as a result of the downpours.

Photos and videos on social media show a significant volume of water flowing down the town's streets, as locals attempted to block the doorways to premises and to remove floodwater with buckets and other items.

It is understood that rain damage also forced the closure of Tralee Aquadome and Tralee Cinema.

I had hoped to go shopping in Tralee tomorrow but it seems that many of the shops may be closed to clean up after this…. pic.twitter.com/58H5M5EtvF — Shane McAuliffe 🐷✈️ (@ShaneMcAuliffe1) June 17, 2023

Management at UHK have been forced to close a number of areas in the hospital, and the public has been asked to present to its emergency department only in an emergency situation.

Flooding in Tralee this afternoon. Picture: Domnick Walsh/ Eye Focus

Kerry County Council has urged people to take shelter and stay away from beaches and other open spaces due to the current weather conditions.

A spokesperson for the council said high tide in Tralee Bay will peak at 6.30pm, and that "roads crews busy in Tralee will continue to be on standby ahead of the peak tide."

"Kerry County Council crews liaising with HSE staff in relation to flooding impacting Kerry University Hospital, and to provide assistance if necessary," the spokesperson added.

Fire Control Kerry say they are currently dealing with a number of flooding incident throughout the county.

Gardaí in Tralee have advised the public to avoid Castle Street and Connolly Park in Tralee, and to take extra care when driving in the area.

More to follow . . .