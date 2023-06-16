Road closure updates issued for motorists travelling through Dunkettle Interchange

Motorists travelling through Cork's Dunkettle Interchange are likely to experience delays once again this weekend, as construction crews continue to carry out upgrade works in the area.

Cork City Council says that the M8 Southbound from Junction 18 to its junction with the interchange will be closed from 9pm tonight until 6am Saturday morning to facilitate gantry signage installation. A diversion along this stretch of road will be put in place later this evening.