Road closure updates issued for motorists travelling through Dunkettle Interchange

Cork City Council says that the M8 Southbound from Junction 18 to its junction with the interchange will be closed from 9pm tonight
The nearby Jack Lynch Tunnel will also be closed to traffic from 9pm for road resurfacing works. File Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 17:45
Steven Heaney

Motorists travelling through Cork's Dunkettle Interchange are likely to experience delays once again this weekend, as construction crews continue to carry out upgrade works in the area.

Cork City Council says that the M8 Southbound from Junction 18 to its junction with the interchange will be closed from 9pm tonight until 6am Saturday morning to facilitate gantry signage installation. A diversion along this stretch of road will be put in place later this evening.

The nearby Jack Lynch Tunnel will also be closed to traffic from 9pm. The closure from J10 Mahon to its junction with the interchange will remain in place until 5am Saturday morning to allow road resurfacing works to take place. Surfacing works along the M8 Southbound were completed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, a stop/go system remains in place from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays and from 7.30am to 1pm on Saturdays to facilitate resurfacing works, footpath improvement works, and public lighting installation along the L2998.

In an update this afternoon, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said it hoped to complete two further aspects of the Dunkettle upgrade—sand carpeting works alongside a stretch of the N25, and steel fixing works on the bridge deck alongside the M8—before the end of this month.

You can watch a video update of work on the Dunkettle Interchange below:

It said construction on both works were about 80% complete. TII also said that a motorway maintenance contractor had recently completed surfacing works at the Tivoli/Glanmore roundabout.

Surfacing works along the M8 Southbound. Picture: Dunkettle.ie
Surfacing works along the M8 Southbound. Picture: Dunkettle.ie

