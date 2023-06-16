Route for Cork Luas to be revealed next month

The route for the proposed Cork Luas service is to be announced early next month, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said.

Planning and design work for the €1bn Cork light rail system, one of the most significant elements of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy through to 2040, has already cost over €1.8m to date.

More than €735,000 was spent on the project from when it first commenced in October 2020 until March 2022.

Since then, an additional €1.07m has been spent on preliminary works.

The route was expected to be announced last summer, however, deputy chief executive of the NTA Hugh Creegan has now said an emerging preferred route has been identified and will be announced in the coming weeks.

In response to a parliamentary question from the Labour Party, Mr Creegan said the project was currently at the concept development and options selection phase.

“During this phase, feasible options are considered and an emerging preferred route is identified. Following the identification of an emerging preferred route, non-statutory public consultation will be held to allow all members of the public and interested parties to provide feedback on the proposal.

"It is anticipated that the non-statutory consultation will commence in early July 2023,” he said.

The 17km east-west Luas would serve 25 stops including Ballincollig, Curraheen, Munster Technological University, Cork University Hospital, University College Cork, Cork city centre, Kent Station/Cork North Docklands, Cork South Docklands, and Mahon.

Mr Creegan said the preparation of the preliminary design and preliminary business case for Luas Cork will commence during the next phase of the project following the identification of the preferred route.

Labour local area representative Peter Horgan welcomed the certainty of the date for the route announcement, however, he called for more ambition.

“We need to believe that the Cork Luas is a real project that will enhance public transport in Cork for all.

"I do believe we must be even more ambitious for this project outside of the east-west route, we should be linking in hubs like Carrigaline and the airport. Let’s stake a statement of real ambition for climate action in Cork public transport,” he said.

“Let’s see the route, let’s hear the views, and let’s allow Cork to do its bit in reducing carbon emissions through sustainable, affordable, and reliable public transport,” he said.