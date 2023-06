A reimagined ceremony helped attract the largest crowd in 20 years to Cork’s first post-covid Eucharistic Procession.

An estimated 4,500 people from parishes all over the city walked behind the Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin, from the city’s North Cathedral to Saint Peter and Paul’s Church for Benediction where the bishop preached at his first Eucharistic Procession since his profession as bishop in 2019.

“Today we celebrate the very essence of who we are as the priests, deacons, religious and people of God in the diocese of Cork and Ross,” he said.

“This is not something we keep hidden, but something we respectfully bring to the streets to celebrate and witness to.”

The procession, to mark the feast of Corpus Christi, has been a significant part of the city’s religious heritage for almost a century.

The first was held in 1926 when a group of businessmen approached the then-Bishop, Daniel Cohalan, with the idea of staging a procession through the city to celebrate the Catholic faith as part of wider efforts to heal post-Civil War divisions.

It grew to become the largest Eucharistic Procession in the country, with thousands of people walking from their parish churches to the city centre for benediction outdoors on Daunt Square.

But against the backdrop of falling church attendances and a near collapse in vocations, attendance at the procession plunged also.

Bishop Gavin decided to reimagine the ceremony this year to breathe new life into it ahead of its centenary, with a single procession and benediction indoors, relayed onto a big screen to those outside.

Just four city councillors, Mick Finn, Ken O’Flynn, John Sheehan, and Tony Fitzgerald, joined Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, the Lord Mayor of Cork City; council chief executive Ann Doherty; the council’s head of corporate affairs, Paul Moynihan; and the city architect, Tony Duggan at the procession.

Mr Finn said while some issues need to be improved for next year, overall, the new format worked well and people have responded.

“I think the bishop deserves credit for reinventing it,” he said. “It needed to change for modern Cork, and I think the change has worked well.”

“The Procession is an important religious ceremony but it is also an expression of Cork. I would hope that more councillors would make an effort to attend as we approach the centenary.”

Mr O’Flynn, a member of the LGBTQI+ community, said while he accepts that councillors cannot attend every event, it would have been nice to see more attend.

“It is a great tradition in this city, but I suppose each of us has our own conscience to deal with,” he said.

“It has been reimagined, and there is an embracing of all communities, which is more reflective of my generation’s Cork.

“But I do think there is a need for a sit-down with the bishop to look at how religious holidays can be more inclusive."