West Cork's Dursey Island Cable Car to reopen on Friday

The Dursey Island Cable Car is set to reopen this week in what is being hailed as a momentous occasion for people in West Cork's Beara Peninsula.

The cable car was closed in March of last year by Cork County Council to allow urgent repair work be carried out. It is now expected to reopen on Friday, June 9.

The cable car — the only one in Ireland — was first opened in 1969 and provided the safest way to access the island of Dursey, especially during winter. Taking a boat out to the island at that time of year is extremely dangerous as Dursey Sound is notoriously treacherous.

A severe weather incident that occurred in late 2021 saw the council carry out a structural review of the cable car. The review found that urgent essential repairs were necessary to continue safe operations of the cable car.

It was then closed down by the council with the promise to reopen it before the end of 2022. However, the cable car was still not ready and there were further delays. The closure left very limited access to Dursey Island and a RIB boat was used for people who needed to access the island for farming purposes.

Last December, two farmers left the island as they could not access the island safely. A couple who have a holiday home on the island were also expected to follow suit and leave before Christmas last year.

Those departures meant that for the first time in more than 400 years the island was inhabited. The last time there was no indigenous people on the island was in 1602 when the 300-strong population was massacred by English forces after the Battle of Kinsale.

However, Cork South-West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said on Tuesday that the cable car services are set to reopen on Friday, June 9. He said the reopening marked a "significant milestone in the region's tourism and transportation infrastructure".

"It was a long time coming but after sustained pressure from the locals and farmers in the area it will bring a big sigh of relief for many," Mr O'Sullivan said. "The reopening of the Dursey Island Cable Car will unlock new opportunities for tourism, connecting visitors to the unique and breathtaking beauty of Dursey Island."

Mr O'Sullivan said the cable car holds "immense historical and cultural significance" and it has been an integral part of the Beara Peninsula for decades. "The island's rugged cliffs, stunning coastal vistas, and abundant wildlife make it a must-visit destination for adventurers and nature enthusiasts."