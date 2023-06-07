Tralee family 'humbled' by community support while elderly father was missing

The family of a Tralee man who went missing and was subsequently located safe and well 27 hours later have thanked their local community for the "mind-blowing" shown to them

93-year-old Liam Brassil, who has reduced mobility and dementia, went missing from his home at Sycamore View in Cahersween in the town at about 5.20pm last Thursday.

When the alarm was raised, gardaí, and personnel from the Fire Brigade, Banna Rescue and Civil Defence all mobilised to search the locality.

Thankfully, Mr Brassil was located safe and well at around 8.30pm on Friday in the Caherwesheen area.

Speaking on Monday, Paula Brassil said her entire family were overwhelmed by the efforts of the community in helping locate her father.

"People just dropped everything," Ms Brassil told RadioKerry.

"There were so many young people just cycling around the area, walking around the area and just looking you know, it was it was incredible."

Ms Brassil said several businesses and community members also dropped food to her family home to assist those who took part in the search operation.

"People said masses, lit candles, and they definitely worked because dad was found," she added.

Ms Brassil said that when her father was located by a neighbour "he was very with it" and that he told them: 'I was just praying that ye'd find me.'

"The amount of support has been mind blowing," she added.

"As a family we're just so humbled by it."