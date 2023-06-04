Long covid survivor claims marathon run 'a victory for all the family'

Finishing the Cork City Marathon was not just a victory for Corkman Noel Earley but also for his family.

The Ballynoe runner was taking part in his first marathon in three years and yesterday marked a comeback from long covid for him.

Exhausted but ecstatic, Noel said: “I was two years out of running so I am delighted. I came in about 3:12.”

Noel Earley from Ballynoe, Co Cork, with his wife Carol and son Shay. This was Noel's first marathon in three years as he has been battling long Covid.

His proud son Shay was there at the end to support him while wife Carol was overjoyed to see him finish the marathon. Prior to contracting covid-19 in early 2020, Noel had done marathons in Chicago, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Seville.

Carol explained: “He was only able to walk a couple of miles during long covid.”

He was among 3,000 people who took part in Sunday’s full marathon, along with 4,500 half marathon and 5,000 10k participants.

It was not an easy run, as overall winner Pawel Kosek admitted.

The thrilled athlete romped over the finishing line on Patrick Street to a rapturous Cork welcome, at a time of 2:28:24.

He said the heat made it difficult at times. He has taken part in the Cork marathon four times.

He said: “It was very sunny — not fun.”

Pawel Kosek, Poland, winner of the Cork City Marathon on Sunday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

This was echoed by second placed Gary O’Hanlon from Clonliffe Harriers, who also spoke of the difficulties of the warm weather. He has run nearly 100 marathons in the past decade.

The first woman past the line was Georgie Bruinvels from the UK who came over the line in 2:42:15.

Georgie, from Surrey, said she decided to do the Cork marathon because she has links with both Cork and Villierstown in Waterford.

She is a descendant of well known Cork architect William Henry Hill, who she says she thought of while doing the race.

The heat was too much for some people, with some collapsing at the finish line and being attended to by medical staff in a tent. Ambulances were on standby to remove some people from the scene.

Georgie Bruinvels, from Surrey in England, was the womens winner at the Cork City Marathon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Chief medical officer for Cork City Marathon Dr Jason Van Der Velde said, however, that he had expected the day to be much busier for medical staff and volunteers waiting to help any stricken participants.

He said: “People seem to have ate and drank sensibly and prepared well.”

And he said: “The 10k was a rip-roaring success. It was far better than the previous relays from a medical point of view.”

Grace Crowley from Clogheen gave her mum Helen an early birthday present by finishing her first ever marathon yesterday.

The second year medicine student only started running when she started her course in UCC and was exhausted but thrilled to complete the Cork City Marathon.

Her ecstatic mother, in crutches from a recent injury, was at the finishing line to celebrate her achievement — a day ahead of Helen’s birthday and Grace’s trip to France for a working summer.

Helen said: “I am so so proud of her. She left all her friends go without her to do this. It is my birthday tomorrow and she is off to France as well tomorrow.”

John McCarthy (left) and Jerry Forde setting off at the start of the Cork City Marathon St Patrick's Street. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Emily Knox, originally from Massachusetts but now living in Cork, was frank in admitting: “From mile 17, it was brutal. It was just so hot.”

She was delighted with her own personal achievement of completing the marathon in her best ever time, however.

She said: “This is my third marathon and I did in 3:09. That is my personal best. I wanted to break 3:10.”

It was a proud moment too for dad James Bevan from Frankfield when he ran across the finish line with his eight-year-old son Jack and three-year-old son Bobby, who had been waiting for him to come in.

Jack — who himself runs with Togher Athletics Club in Cork — said he was very proud of his dad.

Winners of the women inaugural 10k 2nd place Kealey Tideswell, 1st place Lizzy Lee and 3rd place Dee Collins at the Cork City Marathon. Picture: Darragh Kane

Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, motivational anthems belted out on Patrick Street, intertwined with cheers from the crowds lining the street as each athlete reached the end, being welcomed back with a medal.

Among those delighted to take part in the 10k were uncle and niece Ngwane Mamba from Swaziland and Sikhanyiso Mpofu from Zimbabwe, who were among the 500-strong Sanctuary Runners contingent in the marathon.

The group gathered on Oliver Plunkett Street after the marathon, where Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde met them to congratulate them on their achievement.