Polish marathon runner Pawel Kosek wins this year’s Cork City Marathon

Polish marathon runner Pawel Kosek went one better than last year to win this year’s Cork City Marathon.

The thrilled athlete romped over the finishing line on Patrick Street to a rapturous Cork welcome, at a time of 2:28:24.

He said the heat made it difficult at times. He has taken part in the Cork marathon four times.

He said: “It was very sunny – not fun!”.

The first woman past the line was Georgie Bruinvels from the UK who came over the line in 2:42:15.

31-year-old Pawel, from Tychy in Poland, travelled to Ireland specially to take part in today’s race. He was looking forward to celebrating with his family after meeting Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde, who presented him with the winning trophy.

Second placed Gary O’Hanlon from Clonliffe Harriers came in in 2:28:58, shading his clubmate Tudor Mircea who came in third place.

Gary says he had his eye on Pawel from the start as one of the main contenders for this year’s title.

Gary has a 12-week-old baby, Grace, at home in Dundalk, with his wife, and two other young children.

Tudor meanwhile is looking ahead to the birth of his new baby in five weeks time.

Georgie, from Surrey, said she decided to do the Cork marathon because she has links with both Cork and Villierstown in Waterford. She is a descendant of well known Cork architect William Henry Hill, who she says she thought of while doing the race.