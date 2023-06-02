Sunscreen and water... but not too much: advice for runners ahead Cork City marathon

The event will take place on Leeside on Sunday morning.
Sunscreen and water... but not too much: advice for runners ahead Cork City marathon

2 June 2014; A view of the start of the Cork City Marathon. Patricks Street, Cork. Picture credit: Tomás Greally / SPORTSFILE

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 11:35
Examiner Sport

With the fine weather set to continue, Cork City marathon hopefuls have been advised to slap on the sunscreen and watch their hydration levels. 

Thousands of runners are set to hit the streets on Leeside on Sunday morning for the annual event, which will see expected temperatures in the mid-teens.

“Cork City Marathon is such a fantastic event and having a clear sunny day enhances the atmosphere," said chief medical officer for Cork City Marathon, Dr Jason Van der Velde. "However, the heat can pose a number of risks for runners so it’s important that they follow these simple steps to ensure they remain safe on the day. We want everyone, runners and supporters alike, to enjoy the experience which is why it’s important to follow the advice over the coming days.”

Organisers have reminded participants to: 

- wear a high-factor sunscreen 

- eat and drink as you have done during your training 

- not over-hydrate. On race day, there’s a tendency to over-drink, particularly on a sunny day, which can be dangerous. 

All runners are required to register in the Concert Hall at Cork City Hall on Friday or Saturday where they will be able to collect their race number and race pack.

The full marathon will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.15am and the 10k race will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.45m. The half marathon will start on Monahan Road at 10.15am. All races finish on St Patrick’s Street.

More in this section

Nikola Jokic, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith Nikola Jokic triple-double propels Denver Nuggets past Miami Heat 104-93
French Open day five: Iga Swiatek eases through as Daniel Altmaier shocks Sinner French Open day five: Iga Swiatek eases through as Daniel Altmaier shocks Sinner
England v Ireland - The LV= Insurance Test Series - First Test - Day One - Lord's England openers shine after Stuart Broad takes five on first day against Ireland
Sunscreen and water... but not too much: advice for runners ahead Cork City marathon

Shane Lowry tied for third and Power in the mix after good starts at Memorial

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd