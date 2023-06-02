Cork City Marathon: Everything you need to know about road closures on Sunday June 4

To facilitate the Cork City Marathon on Sunday, road closures begin at 5am on St Patrick’s Street and adjoining streets.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

There will be rolling road closures and restrictions on roads in and near the race route throughout the day.

All other closures are put in place from 7.30am.

St Patrick's Street will be closed until 6pm, while North Main St, Adelaide St, Kyle's St, Castle St, and Liberty St will be closed from 7.30am until 4pm.

Washington St will have one inbound lane, while outbound is closed between 8am and 10am.

There will be a stop/go system between Washington St and Victoria Cross, with one lane only between 8.30am and 9.30am.

In the city centre, Grand Parade and South Mall will be closed between 7.30am and 10.30am, with Parnell Place, Merchant's Quay, and Lavitt's Quay closed until 10.30am.

Coal Quay, Kyrl's Quay, North Mall, and North Gate Bridge will be inbound only until 4pm. Pope's Quay will be restricted until 10.30am and Carroll's Quay restricted until 12pm.

North Mall is inbound only all day, while Blackpool will be restricted until 10.30am.

St Patrick’s Quay, Horgan’s Quay, and Water St will be restricted until 12pm, while the Dunkettle Roundabout and Interchange, Lower Road, and the Silversprings Dual Carriageway inbound will be restricted until 1pm. Silversprings Dual Carriageway outbound will be open all day.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be open all day with contra flow until 12pm, and thereafter re-opened.

The South Ring Road, and Mahon Interchange northbound will be one lane until 1pm.