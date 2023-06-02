Gardaí appeal for help to find missing pensioner in Tralee

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man with dementia who has gone missing from his Kerry home.
93-year-old Liam Brassil was last seen on Thursday evening at approximately 5.20pm at his home at Sycamore View, Caherwisheen, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Liam is described as being approximately 5’4” with a slim build and grey hair and blue eyes.
He has reduced mobility and suffers with dementia.
Searches in the locality involving local Gardaí, Fire Brigade, Banna Rescue and Civil Defence are continuing.
Anyone with any information on Liam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.