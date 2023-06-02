Gardaí make 'significant' seizures after massive operation in Dublin

Gardáí have said they made a number of "significant" seizures after a massive operation saw a number of raids across north and west Dublin.

An intelligence led operation targeting organised crime groups in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West, primarily in Ronanstown and Finglas, was conducted on Thursday, June 1 by officers.

Among the items recovered were:

Three high-powered stolen motorcycles

€200,000 in cash

€21,000 worth of what gardai believe to be cocaine

174 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Phone devices, laptops and financial documents

A number of co=ordinated searches in Ronanstown, Lucan and Castleknock at residential and business premises led to the seizure of over €200,000 cash in addition to approximately €20,000 of suspected cocaine.

A garda spokesman explained: "This is associated with organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas and their associated money laundering operations."

The three high-powered stolen motorbikes were recovered in other searches in the Finglas area also targeting serious and organised crime groups. A small amount of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales was also seized at this location.

Ammunition, cocaine and other things seized by gardai in Dublin

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in Dublin. He has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The owners of the stolen motorcycles have all been contacted by gardaí and arrangements will be made to return these vehicles to them.

During further searches in the Finglas area, gardaí located a plastic container wrapped in electrical tape which contained 174 rounds of 9mm ammunition in addition to €1000 of suspected cocaine.

Also seized during these searches were mobile phone devices, laptops and financial documents which will be forensically examined and analysed for potential evidence.

These searches were supported by Detective and Drugs Units in Finglas and Ronanstown, supported by the Task Force, Community Policing and Street Crime Units. A number of specialised units within An Garda Síochána and the Irish Defence Forces also supported the intelligence led operation.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The spokesman added: "Investigations are ongoing."