Cork and Limerick hospitals discharge twice as many patients on weekdays than weekends

Hospitals in Cork and Limerick discharge more than twice as many patients on weekdays as weekend days, new HSE figures show.

At Cork University Hospital, the average daily discharge on weekdays is 62.3 but only 21.5 on weekend days. This means some 311 patients are discharged Mondays to Fridays, but 43 on average over weekends.

Similarly, at University Hospital Limerick, the average daily discharge on weekdays is 68.9 but just 15.7 on weekend days. This leads to some 344.5 discharges on average across Mondays to Fridays, dropping to just 31.4 over weekends.

The data, seen by the Irish Examiner and discussed at the Emergency Department TaskForce, shows gaps between all hospitals.

In the smaller University Hospital Kerry, staff discharge 16.8 patients on average each weekday, but only 5.9 on weekends.

'A practical way to tackle problem'

The data also shows that discharges almost tripled compared to other weekends on Good Friday in a previous special effort. This follows HSE CEO Bernard Gloster committing to launching a seven-day service.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We must look at seven-day rosters as a practical way to tackle this problem.

All necessary dialogue with the health sector unions, including the INMO, should start immediately.”

The Irish Patient Association’s Stephen McMahon said a patient-centred system is “a healthcare system that is there when you need it”.

He welcomed signs of some discharge at weekends, and said: “If we can get to a seven-day week, it may — in actual fact — make the working environment a lot safer for patients and staff.”

He added: “We have to understand what we need to do with what we have, and what we might need that is extra, because there is obviously a lot of different staff and grades involved.”

HSE CEO's Limerick office

Meanwhile, the HSE confirmed that Mr Gloster has an office in a HSE Limerick building which “he uses mainly for office-based and online work a day or two a week, subject to his diary.

The CEO also regularly needs to work out of hours and at weekends, and as he lives in Limerick, this second office is the most appropriate way to do so.”

He remains “based in” HSE headquarters in Dublin. “The CEO receives no travel allowance or accommodation subsistence on any journey between Limerick and Dublin [return],” she said.

Tomorrow he will meet the Midwest Hospital Campaign in Limerick to hear their concerns around overcrowding and delays at UHL.