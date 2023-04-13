People are dying unnecessarily due overcrowding in hospitals, says incoming IMO president

People are dying unnecessarily due to overcrowding in hospitals and staff shortages, the incoming president of the Irish Medical Organisation has warned.

Speaking ahead of the organisation’s annual general meeting, Dr John Cannon warned: “It’s now inevitable that overcrowding and understaffing in the health services is causing avoidable fatalities and poor health outcomes.”

He went on to say the pressures are leading to patients not getting the treatment they need because hospitals and community health services are full to capacity.

“Tragically, it is inevitable that this capacity crisis is contributing to increased avoidable mortality because patients are being treated in overcrowded hospitals or treatment is being delayed in primary or secondary care settings as capacity cannot meet patient need,” he said.

He called on the Government to act on the crisis and look for solutions urgently.

“We need Government to understand that health spending must meet demand and not be driven solely by fiscal policy, a strong economy depends on a healthy population,” he said.

The population in Ireland is increasing, and at the same time more older people are living longer. This means hospitals and health centres must provide more care and in many cases more complex care while faced with a challenging environment.

“The capacity crisis is real and it is dangerous,” he said.

Dangerous for patients and dangerous for people working in the health services. We need action and we need it urgently.

He pointed also to more than 900 vacant roles in the consultant workforce, and the struggle facing the HSE to replace retiring GPs.

Meanwhile non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs) in training are working “unsafe hours” he said to fill gaps on the rosters.

“There is a shortage of doctors globally and we are simply not doing enough to either retain our workforce or to attract much needed doctors back to Ireland,” he said.

The shortage of hospital beds is leading to overcrowding in emergency departments, he said with patients then facing long waits to get a bed.

Similar challenges also face patients in community services, waiting for GP appointments, he said.

“Too few GPs means waiting times for GP appointments, with at least 10% of the population being unable to sign up with a GP because their patient lists are at capacity,” he said.

He said these challenges are a direct results of the “devastating effects of a decade of underfunding and lack of capacity investment” by the Government.

The annual general meeting opens on Thursday in Killarney and continues through to Saturday. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to address the doctors on the final day.