Trafficking survivor to set the pace at Cork city marathon

A man who was trafficked into the fishing industry and who spent years in direct provision before finding a home is set to be an official pacer in this weekend's Cork city marathon.

Sanctuary Runner Noel Selorm Adabblah, who is originally from Ghana, will pace the 90-minute speed in the half marathon at Sunday's event.

“This is like a dream for me to be running with some of the best in Ireland as a pacer in such a beautiful city," he said.

"And I’m so proud to do it as a Sanctuary Runner. I know I will be motivated by the electric atmosphere and to see so many people cheering me and my fellow Sanctuary Runners along the route.

"It is the second time I will have run at the Cork city Marathon but the first as a pacer and I am incredibly grateful and excited.”

Noel is now living and working independently in Dublin and is a Sanctuary Runners’ liaison officer there. His remarkable story is one of many amongst the 500-strong group of Sanctuary Runners set to take part in this weekend's event.

Sanctuary Runners founder, Graham Clifford, described Noel as "an incredible human being, a great runner and one of the kindest and most humble people you will ever meet".

"It's a lovely moment for him, for us as an organisation and for the Cork city Marathon," he said.

The not-for-profit Sanctuary Runners movement, which is supported by Cork City Council, was set up to show solidarity, friendship and respect with and to everyone, especially migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

The Sanctuary Runners in Tramore Valley Park in Cork to launch their '10 For 10' campaign to get people to run with the organisation in this year's Cork City Marathon on June 4. Photo: Gerard McCarthy

The group, which represents about 38 different nationalities, includes 80 people living in direct provision and about 60 Ukrainian people living in Cork. Most will take on the 10km distance but many are taking part in the full and half marathon.

In recent weeks, they have been meeting at the Mardyke on Friday evenings for training sessions with international stars of the track such as Olive Loughnane, Sonia O’Sullivan, Ailís McSweeney, Marian Heffernan, Derval O’Rourke, Marcus O’Sullivan and Aoife Cooke all helping out by taking training sessions along with local coaches.

Also running with the group this year will be a team of 20 from the legal firm, RDJ, students from Coláiste an Phiarsiagh Glanmire and the Nano Nagle College (formerly North Presentation) in Farranree.

The full marathon starts on St Patrick's St at 8.15am, the 10k race starts at 8.45am, with assembly on Merchant’s Quay, and the half marathon starts at 10.15am.

Road closures begin at 5am on St Patrick’s Street and adjoining streets, with rolling road closures and restrictions on roads in and near the race route throughout the day. More details on the timings of road closures are available at corkcitymarathon.ie.