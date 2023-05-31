Kayaker blown into rocks off Sherkin Island rescued by RNLI

A kayaker was rescued by Baltimore RNLI after her kayak was being blown into rocks off Sherkin Island after getting into difficulty due to winds on Wednesday evening.

The alarm was raised by the kayaker which led the Irish Coast Guard to request the assistance of the RNLI shortly before 5pm.

Helmed by Pat O'Driscoll, with crew members Davy Ryan, Eoin O’Driscoll, and John Kearney Jnr, a lifeboat was launched at 4.50pm.

The crew arrived at the scene in six minutes even though weather conditions at the time were blowing a strong force 5-6 wind, with a choppy sea.

The kayaker was found standing on rocks in the water, facing incoming wind waves on the east side of the Globe Strand.

The RNLI crew was able to bring her onboard the lifeboat and retrieve the kayak. She was shaken, but was safe and well, and they made their way back to the station.

"This was a frightening experience for the kayaker who had prior to our arrival made several attempts to cross the harbour but was struggling in the wind and tiredness set in," said Baltimore RNLI helm Pat O’Driscoll.

"She did the right thing in going to sea prepared with a means of communication so she could request the help when she needed it, and we were delighted to help and bring her back to safety."

Safety message

Mr O'Driscoll is also appealing to the public to enjoy the "coast and sea" in a safe manner ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

"If planning to go on the water, wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid if you are engaging in water sports. Check weather conditions and tides before venturing out and if planning a trip to a beach, where possible go to a lifeguarded one.

"Have a means of calling for help such as a VHF radio or a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch. If you do get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard," he said.