An Bord Pleanála refuses permission for 'super-piggery' in Waterford

Planning permission for a 'super-piggery' across two sites in West Waterford has been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

The board upheld an appeal by the Concerned Residents of Touraneena and Ballinamult (CRTB) against planning granted by Waterford Council to Fenor Pig Farms Ltd in May 2021.

The development, featuring two separate planning applications, sought to replace existing pig houses, associated buildings and slurry stores with a 960-sow integrated pig farm, consisting of seven pig houses, slurry tanks and associated structures at Carrigroe and Caherbrack in the townland of Ballinamult, some 7km west of Dungarvan.

The sites, 1.5km apart, would process an estimated 18,280 weaner and finisher pigs between them and produce an estimated 19.5 million litres of pig slurry per annum.

The proposal was vehemently opposed by locals and attracted 86 objections, including from An Taisce, the EPA and Wild Ireland Defence.

Concerns expressed in CRTB’s appeal to the board centred on quality of life and environmental impact, as well as issues like odours, traffic volumes, depreciation of property values, animal welfare and water pollution.

Spokesperson for CRTB, JP Fitzpatrick, had claimed the impact would carry beyond the nearby residents, with slurry to be transported for spreading over 55 townlands in a relatively densely populated region. Mr Fitzpatrick also pointed out that the Finisk River flows within a kilometre of Carrigroe and is part of a Blackwater Special Area of Conservation.

Parties representing Fenor Pig Farm had insisted that modern storage methods would see the piggery’s ammonia emissions reduced by 50%, with no net increase in slurry production regardless of pig numbers.

Delivering its decision, the board said it was “not satisfied that the proposed development individually, or in combination with other plans or projects, would not adversely affect the integrity” and “conservation objectives” of European special areas of conservation at the River Blackwater, Nire Valley woodlands, Lower River Suir, and the Comeragh mountains.

West Waterford Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Guinness, who penned a lengthy objection to the Bord, said that while it was “important to support attempts to develop the agri-food sector, the focus should be on supporting family farmers rather than building large-scale factory farms in sensitive rural areas."