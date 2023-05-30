Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade secures forever home

A dog that had been rescued "cold and scared" from the River Lee earlier this month has had a change of fate after finally finding his "forever home".
Buddy was saved after falling into the river three weeks ago, but he was rescued by members of the Cork City Fire Brigade.
When found, he was quickly wrapped up in a blanket and his rescuers were confident he would make a full recovery.
Thankfully, Buddy has gone one better, not only recovering but also finding a new owner.
Earlier this month, Buddy was rescued from the River and he has now found his forever home.
A massive thank you to Sharon for opening up her home to Buddy 👏
And I think you'll agree, he looks like one happy Doggie 😊
In an update on Twitter, the fire brigade posted an update on the dog, saying he had been adopted.
"Earlier this month, Buddy was rescued from the river and he has now found his forever home," the post said
"A massive thank you to Sharon for opening up her home to Buddy."