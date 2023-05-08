Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade after falling into River Lee

A passer-by was alerted to the cries of the terrier coming from the river near Camden Quay
The dog is on her way to making a full recovery. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/Twitter

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 11:31
Imasha Costa

It was a terrifying night for one dog in Cork City after she fell into the River Lee but a 'pawsome' river rescue by the Cork City Fire Brigade led to her safe return to dry land.

On Sunday night, a passer-by was alerted to the cries of the dog coming from the river below Camden Quay.

Emergency services were called and Cork City Fire Brigade arrived on the scene to rescue the dog who was "very cold and scared". 

The fire brigade's swift water rescue crew lowered a rescue basket stretcher to take the pup out of the freezing water. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter
The fire brigade's swift water rescue crew lowered a rescue basket stretcher to take the pup out of the freezing water. 

Wrapping her up in a red blanket, the little dog was put onto the basket before she was hoisted back up and over the quay wall. 

The dog was hoisted back over the wall with a fireman. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter 
In a social media post, Cork City Fire Brigade said: "Another pawsome river rescue was performed last night.

"Swift water rescue teams entered the river to help a very cold and scared dog whose cries had been heard by a passer by."

The fire brigade added the dog was on her way to making a full recovery. 

