Daughter of Cork medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey  dies following battle with illness

The daughter of Cork medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey has died following a battle with illness.

13-year-old Ava Barry, who suffered with a rare form of epilepsy, passed away in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Friday night, surrounded by her family members.

As a baby, Ava was diagnosed with Dravet syndrome, a severe type of epilepsy characterised by prolonged seizures. It is a rare condition that affects one in 20,000 to 40,000 people worldwide.

Ms Twomey made strides in gaining access to medical marijuana for her severely epileptic daughter post-covid-19.

Vera Twomey praised the drug for helping Ava’s life, leaving her 95% seizure-free, happy, able to attend school, and independent of heavy medications.

Vera Twomey with her daughter Ava in February 2016. File picture: Denis Scannell

Prior to the pandemic, Ms Twomey had been travelling to Holland every 12 weeks to collect medicinal cannabis.

In April, 2020, the Department of Health arranged for the medicine to be delivered to their home instead.

Ava's mother says her daughter is at peace now.