'Dr' Paul O'Donovan swaps Olympic gold medal for gown as he graduates from UCC

“I’ve not answered the phone to the mother in a long time, so she’s not best pleased, so she’s glad I’ve finished up today now.”

Just as he is on the start line for a World or Olympic championship rowing regatta, Skibbereen’s Paul O’Donovan was calm and collected while collecting his Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine following a ceremony in University College Cork (UCC).

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medal-winner revealed the secret to maintaining his busy schedule, consisting of early morning rowing sessions and gruelling medical exams. “The main thing is not to waste time thinking about things, just kind of crack on and do them.”

Joined by his family, including older brother Gary who accompanied him to win silver in the double sculls in the 2016 Olympics, Paul made it clear that this is only the beginning.

As well as preparing for the 2024 Olympics, he hopes to progress his medical career by venturing into surgery, particularly orthopaedics, which will require further years of studying.

Paul hugs his grandmother Mary following his graduation in BMed at UCC. He hopes to venture into surgery in his medical career. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Despite his relaxed demeanor, Paul insists he often has his moments of uncertainty, particularly throughout his college years.

I get much more stressed about school and stuff than I do about rowing... but I think a little bit of stress is good, otherwise you wouldn’t be motivated at all.

He credits his hectic schedule for alleviating some of his stresses, saying “you don’t have time to worry”, as he juggles training and studying all in one.

As he looks forward to starting his internship in July, the rower reveals he is focused on improving his fitness, motivating him to secure his position on the team ahead of further competitions.

“I’m in a good space where I can push on in a few weeks and get into top form hopefully, and make my place on the boat.”

Sight set at sea

Paul expressed his support for his teammates, Fintan McCarthy and Hugh Moore, who took his position in the double scull as he was caught up with final exams.

“I’ve seen a video or two there during the week and they look pretty impressive, So it’ll be nice to see what they can do and also the whole team as well, they’re all looking fairly strong,”

Paul does not hesitate when asked which he found easier, securing the degree or winning his medals, “I think rowing to be honest. Like, I’m not as smart as I am good at rowing.

"So I’ve been really struggling here and scraping by, but I’ve made it eventually, thank God, but I’ll get back to what I’m good at now again for the summer and that’s being in a rowing boat.”