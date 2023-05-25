Two arrests after firearm and drugs seized during armed Garda raids on Cork's northside

Searches formed part of a wider operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs across Cork city and county
Two arrests after firearm and drugs seized during armed Garda raids on Cork's northside

A firearm was seized in the operation, along with ammunition. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 22:25
David Kent

A major Garda operation in Cork this morning saw a firearm, ammunition, and drugs seized.

As part of a wider operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs across Cork city and county, officers conducted searches at a number of residential premises and grounds in Hollyhill on Thursday morning.

The operation was carried out by members attached to Watercourse Rd, Mayfield, Gurranabraher, Cork City Divisional Detective and Drug Units, Regional ASU Cork & Limerick, the Regional Dog Unit, and the National Air Support.

During the course of this search operation a firearm and ammunition were seized. 

Also seized was suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,000 and an amount of cannabis.

"The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Two men, aged 20s and late teens, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Cork region."

