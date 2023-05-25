Small hospitals responsible for 80% of cancelled ops in Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary

More than 80% of operations cancelled in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary since January were in small hospitals with only 13% at University Hospital Limerick, the Regional Health Forum West heard.

In all, 438 inpatient and day-case procedures were cancelled since January across UHL, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals. This includes 162 in Nenagh, 120 in Ennis and 97 at St John’s with 59 cancelled at UHL.

UL Hospital Group CEO Colette Cowan said: “These decisions are never taken lightly, especially in the case of patients who we know have already faced long waits for treatment. We always endeavour to reschedule patients as soon as possible.”

Cancellations were by the medical team, the patient, due to bed shortages, or as part of escalation plans around overcrowding. She said bed shortages have been found to be “the fundamental driver" of overcrowding". Ms Cowan was responding to questions from Independent councillor for Nenagh Seamus Morris.

Speaking after the Forum, he said the figures indicate improved services are needed in the smaller hospitals. These offer medical assessment units and local injury units but not emergency departments.

“What’s happening now at the moment is people are going into the injury clinics with very complex issues, and ambulances are having to be called to take people from Nenagh into UHL,” he said.

“Extending the hours for the MAU (medical assessment unit) is not the answer. All they’re doing is redeploying staff like chess pieces around a board, it is extraordinary the number of cancellations, especially in Nenagh.”

He called for more recruitment, saying: “The only game in town is to re-open the emergency departments in Nenagh, St John’s and Ennis.” However, he is hopeful new HSE CEO, Bernard Gloster, can make a difference.

New ambulance protocol

The Forum also heard Ennis hospital has taken 59 patients from ambulances since January 9 under a new protocol for low-risk patients. Similarly, Nenagh has received 25 since February 7 with St John’s planning to open this in July.

Midwest Hospital Campaign spokeswoman Noeleen Moran said all these figures are “very concerning” and indicate reforms are needed. “The change in ambulance protocol appears to be just a good news announcement and appears to be having very little impact here,” she said.

“We still have the same high levels of overcrowding in UHL.” Today there were 82 people on trolleys at UHL and two in Ennis according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

“Much more has to be done before the winter, right here and now,” she said. “These changes they have made without additional staff or additional beds are not working. There is only, I think, an average of three ambulances docking in Ennis hospital a week.”

The campaign met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in February, but she said: “It’s clear and obvious that we are a long way from resolving this situation and much more needs to be done.”

West Clare Cllr Cillian Murphy was told the Pathfinder programme has attended 269 scenes, including 31 in Clare, with “over 25% of those patients” treated away from hospitals. The programme allows elderly patients calling 999 or 112 to be treated at home if appropriate.