Ireland's warmest day of the year so far: Temperature of 21.7C recorded in Cork

Thursday has provisionally been named as the warmest of day the year so far with a temperature of 21.7C being recorded in Co Cork.

Met Éireann's Observational Climatology team recorded the new high just after 3pm at their weather station in Moore Park in Fermoy.

The previous high for 2023 came last month, when a temperature of 21.3C was recorded in Mount Dillon in Roscommon.

Thursday saw cloud clear away early on across the island to leave long spells of sunshine with light breezes to go with them.

Today is provisionally the warmest day of the year so far in Ireland with Moore Park, Co Cork hitting 21.7°C in the last hour. The previous warmest temperature was 21.3°C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on Sunday 16th April 👇 pic.twitter.com/TGLTJkofxe — Irish Observational Climatology (@METclimate) May 25, 2023

The record could be broken again over the next couple of days, with similar conditions to today expected on Friday and across the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Their updated forecast reads: "Another dry day tomorrow with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Rather cloudy to start with better sunshine later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C or 22C with a light northeasterly breeze."

Saturday will be "cloudy at times" with the "odd shower" possible. It will be "mostly dry overall though, with occasional sunny breaks too".

Temperatures will hit highs of 16C to 21C or 22C, with the warmest weather in the south and southeast with the best of sunshine likely here

It will be "somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14C in the north to around 19C in the south".