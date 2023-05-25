Ireland's warmest day of the year so far: Temperature of 21.7C recorded in Cork

The record could be broken again over the next couple of days
Ireland's warmest day of the year so far: Temperature of 21.7C recorded in Cork

Chilling on a stand-up paddle board at Lough Hyne, West Cork in the bright sunshine are (from left) Christopher Crowley, Matthew O'Neill, Oliver Capener jumping into the water, and Matthew Crowley. Pic Larry Cummins

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 16:51
David Kent

Thursday has provisionally been named as the warmest of day the year so far with a temperature of 21.7C being recorded in Co Cork. 

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Met Éireann's Observational Climatology team recorded the new high just after 3pm at their weather station in Moore Park in Fermoy.

The previous high for 2023 came last month, when a temperature of 21.3C was recorded in Mount Dillon in Roscommon.

Thursday saw cloud clear away early on across the island to leave long spells of sunshine with light breezes to go with them.

The record could be broken again over the next couple of days, with similar conditions to today expected on Friday and across the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Their updated forecast reads: "Another dry day tomorrow with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Rather cloudy to start with better sunshine later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C or 22C with a light northeasterly breeze."

Saturday will be "cloudy at times" with the "odd shower" possible. It will be "mostly dry overall though, with occasional sunny breaks too". 

Temperatures will hit highs of 16C to 21C or 22C, with the warmest weather in the south and southeast with the best of sunshine likely here

It will be "somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14C in the north to around 19C in the south".

Read More

Donal Hickey: We need more trees but they need to be the right trees in the right places

More in this section

Fastnet Film Festival 23 Visual feast as Fastnet Film Festival gets underway in West Cork
FILE PHOTO Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s position as leader of Fianna Fail is under threat as TDs including Barry Cowen and John Mc Finance committee chair says CUH must 'come clean' about hire of PwC consultants
Last remaining property of Sisters of St Clare in Kenmare being sold Last remaining property of Sisters of St Clare in Kenmare being sold
#Cork - News#WeatherOrganisation: Met Éireann
<p> Lunchtime at Marina Market, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Marina Market 'surprised' at planning rejection given 'overwhelming' public support

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd